After a couple of days in the green — the best status on West Virginia’s 5-color covid map — Hampshire County has settled for a string of yellow days.
That’s good enough to let schools to operate and sports to play with minimal protections in place.
But it’s also a caution that life is nowhere near back to normal yet. The county recorded 1 new death and an ongoing string of new cases over the last 7 days.
The Hampshire County Health Department said late last Wednesday night that a 79-year-old man from Lehew, in the southeastern corner of the county, succumbed to complications from the deadly virus in January. He was identified through “case follow-up procedures,” the department said.
Hampshire suffered its 1st Covid-related death last April, but didn't record the 2nd until early December.
Three new cases of the virus were reported on Monday, bringing the current caseload to 22 — up from 15 a week earlier. One person was hospitalized.
Over the yearlong course of the pandemic, 1,609 Hampshire County residents have tested positive for the virus.
Free testing continues Thursday at the Fairgrounds dining hall in Augusta from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccinations continue to ramp up for those who have registered through the state’s website, vaccinate.wv.gov.
As of Monday, 6,161 doses of vaccine had been administered to Hampshire County residents.
