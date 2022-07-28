A Romney man has been missing for 12 days and authorities are asking for help finding him.
Benny Justin Lease, 61, was last seen on July 16 in Romney, West Virginia State Police said today. Family reported him missing to the State Police on Tuesday.
Ben has often been seen around Romney mowing lawns and weed-eating or just walking around, Facebook friends say.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. M.M. Massie at the State Police’s Romney Detachment, 304-822-3561.
