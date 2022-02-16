ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee held its 1st quarterly meeting of the year on Feb. 9 at Taggart Hall, receiving an update on Galehead Development’s plans for a solar farm in Augusta, along with reports on infrastructure developments around the county.
Jesse Pollard, Galehead senior associate for project development, attended the meeting along with REV Renewables Vice President Mike Voltz and Project Manager Ben Fisher, who will be in charge of the solar farm project.
The “Capon Bridge Solar Project” (initially planned for that area) will be situated on the Beery farmstead in Augusta, over 200 acres just south of the Hampshire County Fairgrounds and Augusta Elementary School, stretching across Ford Hill Road to Harmison Road.
A hundred acres will be leased for the project, and 80 used for the solar farm, which should generate about 20 megawatts. Fisher noted the developers have an option to lease the whole farm.
They received development rights in December and are finalizing their design, considering such options as the types of panels they might use. There are still a few permits needed, including one from the Department of Environmental Protection and a county building permit.
They should make their investment decisions by the middle of the year, with construction to begin shortly thereafter.
Fisher hoped the project might have a lasting positive effect on the community. Most of the direct benefit to the county will be in property taxes, along with any additional development attracted to the area.
They will begin with a pilot project, with Fisher suggesting one contribution the pilot project might make locally is funding for the roof of the state barn in Romney.
Reporting on infrastructure developments in Romney, Mayor Beverly Keadle announced an open house on the town’s new comprehensive plan would be held at the Bottling Works this Thursday (Feb. 17).
The plan’s vision should guide the town for the next 10 to 15 years. It will be presented in a series of stations, not a sit-down meeting.
Keadle also reported that Romney councilwoman Paula O’Brien has done an addressing survey, since emergency calls have had problems with missing street numbers.
Romney will soon install new AMI (Automated Meter Infrastructure) water meters that can be read automatically, allowing staff to check several times a day for water leaks.
They have received one bid on roofing the state barn, and hope for others. Work is continuing on fundraisers and grant proposals to acquire the necessary funds.
Work on the bulk water plant that will be built with American Rescue Plan funds from the county commission awaits an OK from the Department of Highways. County Commissioner Dave Cannon expressed surprise at the number of households in the county dependent on cisterns.
The Thrasher Group has completed designs for sidewalks on North High Street, and Romney is waiting for grant funds to continue.
No report was received from the town of Capon Bridge or the Hampshire County Public Service District.
Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported that the abatement of asbestos on the site of the old hospital in Romney is about 85% completed, though there may be some additional work due to asbestos floor tiles. Demolition of the old hospital building comes next.
Johnson said plans for the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind continue to move forward, but so far use of the properties to be given up has not been determined, except for one building to be used as an incubator for businesses compatible with the mission of the school.
Johnson said she finds the process confusing, pointing out that the large building being made available should be listed on the state Economic Development Authority’s list of available properties, but it is not there. She will try to stay on top of the situation, and stay involved.
Broadband coordinator Aaron Cox said obtaining right of ways along U.S. 50 was “pretty much completed,” and while the county’s broadband initiative is doing the 911 Center 1st, he anticipated having fiber optic cable installed down U.S. 50 from Romney Middle School to Route 29 North by fall.
County Commissioner Brian Eglinger added that HardyNet had invited businesses to the fairgrounds on Feb. 25 to discuss services and prices and talk over what they want. He noted that businesses in Augusta like HomeTown Solutions hardware store and Augusta Auto Parts seemed “extremely interested.”
Committee members went over the objectives they had set for 2021 — continued broadband development, the Capon Bridge wastewater plant upgrade, county daycare and the school construction project. They voted to accept the same objectives with one addition — the extension of rail into the Romney Business Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.