ROMNEY — The county’s ongoing need for a secondary water source inspired lengthy discussion during a quarterly review of ongoing projects at the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee’s meeting last week.
Central Hampshire Public Service District General Manager Jim Hoffman identified a secondary water source for Romney and Central Hampshire as a high priority, given the vulnerability of water systems that rely on river water.
The 2014 Elk River chemical spill left 300,000 people in the Charleston area without drinkable water.
Romney depends on the South Branch for its water supply, and Central Hampshire PSD customers from Mountain Top to Pleasant Dale are supplied with water purchased from Romney. Capon Bridge’s system is spring-fed.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle worried about the impact the new water source might have on Romney “if secondary becomes primary.” The availability of water from a new source could leave Romney without the customer base it has been counting on to pay off the debt.
She was assured by Hoffman that the CHPSD is not contemplating building its own water plant.
Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson added the area on River Road that Mayor Keadle believed was intended for a county water source was considered for relocation of the Romney water plant, but not as a source for the county as a whole.
The location most often discussed is currently in Augusta, on 15.5 acres of land purchased by the county in 2013 and now used for the county recycling center and animal shelter. The county commission had Juanita Geosciences evaluate it in 2017, and multiple promising well sites were found.
However Johnson recommended patterns of development in the county be reviewed before choosing a secondary water source location, which remains one of the infrastructure committee’s objectives for the year.
The committee also discussed bulk water service, providing water to fill trucks that in turn fill cisterns or swimming pools. Romney is considering building a more accessible bulk water service station, and another is under consideration for the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Other infrastructure improvements include the Purgitsville water project, which Hoffman reported to be fully funded, though awaiting receipt of funds to get under way.
He responded to a question from Mayor Keadle by saying connecting to the Romney system was a possibility for the future, but for now the system will supply water from Hardy County.
Hoffman also described other CHPSD projects including replacement of water lines and installation of radio-read meters, and county broadband coordinator Aaron Cox asked for a “heads up” about such projects, so that conduits for broadband could be installed along with water and sewer pipes along rights of way.
Cox reported other broadband projects are progressing, including lines up Ford Hill Road and Grassy Lick, which is being extended up Little Cacapon River Road about a mile. He noted that Frontier is doing upgrades to compete with county broadband projects, and this has resulted in fewer customers than expected in Capon Bridge.
Reporting on the county’s pursuit of natural gas, Johnson noted that while natural gas lines running through the county remain inaccessible to local residents, there may be some hope of Mountaineer Gas Company lines expanding into Hampshire County from the west.
Johnson also reported that work should start in July on the Capon Bridge sewer project, which will extend service to the Capon Bridge Technology Park, and the contractor hopes that by working on both the town and the technology parks ends simultaneously, the work can be finished in a year.
Once the project is finished, the Hampshire County Development Authority will work with Central Hampshire PSD to transfer ownership of the sewer lines, though the debt for construction will remain with the development authority.
Johnson planned to appear before the County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting to ask for replenishment of funds the development authority has used for current projects.
