ROMNEY – The public had its first chance to comment on efforts to renovate the town of Romney Community Pool and its facilities last Wednesday at Town Hall.
Town Mayor Beverly Keadle, councilwoman Paula O’Brien, town clerk and treasurer Keri Shreve and town attorney Logan Mantz were present at the meeting.
Mantz began the meeting by stating the first essential process is creating a “reasonable” plan application for a grant through WV CAD and possibly another grant.
The plan would balance two components; a facility plan — what the community wants to see and thinks would be beneficial and then determining what is feasible within the town’s resources.
“Once that facility plan is in place, this planning grant will also solicit engineering designs to emplace that plan,” Mantz explained.
Things to identify in the planning process would be what it will take to maintain and operate this facility and its costs.
Mantz noted that something he would like to see changed is the “ongoing maintenance cost associated with the old facility.”
Keadle agreed that the town must also think “about the (inherited) debt that we have.”
Shreve said that currently, the town has around $14,000 to start with, but that doesn’t include the new filters the pool needs.
“We’re probably going to start with $5,000 unless we can get help from somewhere else,” she said.
In addition to all the work that has already been done to the clubhouse in the past two years, the pool requires a full-time manager during pool hours, but “that’s the hard part.” Other than lifeguards, the town can’t afford someone there eight hours a day, seven days a week, Shevre said.
The town still owes around $145,000 from a 2000 pool renovation. Mantz emphasized the importance of “getting a plan in place that takes over the debt” rather than acquiring additional debt.
The meeting’s attendees tossed ideas about using the facilities all year for other community-focused activities that could generate revenue to help maintain the facilities, i.e., a youth center or birthday parties.
“Even before I was on council, this problem has been ongoing for years and years and years,” O’Brien said.
“We put little fixes in it, but it’s not enough,” Shreve agreed.
The attendees agreed that the renovations made over two decades ago and avoiding another water drainage issue with the Senior Center need to be addressed.
“(The renovations) meant well, but I don’t think they made the right choices,” Shreve said.
Any citizen interested in listening to or presenting public comments on the plan may attend the following public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. at the Town Hall in Romney. Written comments may be addressed to the Town of Romney, 340 E Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
(0) comments
