Keeping trash tidy, food indoors can keep skunks away here
ROMNEY — “In the last month or so, I’ve had numerous complaints about skunks,” Mayor Beverly Keadle said at Romney’s town meeting last Monday.
“Our dog got sprayed twice,” commented councilwoman Savanna Morgret.
“My dog Max got sprayed last week,” chimed in councilman Bill Taylor.
All council members agreed to resolve the smelly issue that lingered in town. They voted to renew the contract with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service – USDA APHIS.
With permission, Keadle gave Biological Technician Chris Dove the specific addresses of those who called with complaints.
Unfortunately, these furry creatures most likely had to be trapped and euthanized, said USDA APHIS State Director John Forbes.
“Because skunks are a rabies vector, we don’t like to relocate them,” he explained, “so we are not going to take skunks from the community of Romney and move them some place else, because it could have a disease.”
Forbes revealed that Romney residents could help avoid the issue altogether by keeping trash tidy, food indoors and steering clear of a skunk’s path.
“This is the time of the year that the skunk population itself is probably the highest – the young are big enough now and venturing out on their own, so you see more animals,” he said.
Forbes reminded residents that younger skunks have yet to learn the boundaries of people, dogs and roads. A lot of them, while not aggressive, are not as timid. The sight of them usually decreases as winter approaches.
“The reality is that having skunks is a good thing,” Forbes said.
They eat a variety of pests such as larvae, crickets, mice, etc. They’re also scavengers and will seek out animal carcasses, which keeps an ecosystem free of carrion.
Romney residents can help reduce the unsolicited skunk stench by not inviting them over for dinner.
“I would encourage people, if they have to feed them (pets) outdoors, for example, to bring whatever is left back inside,” Forbes recommended.
Forbes also advised people only take trash out on trash day and keep things tidy.
“You know, those basic housekeeping things that keep wildlife out of your yard and reduce those interactions,” he said.
Forbes also suggested bringing a flashlight if residents wish to walk their dogs at night.
“You can’t really tell if an animal has a disease just by looking a it,” he said, “if you see a skunk, change your path and just avoid that interaction entirely.”
The contract renewal also handles turkey and black vulture situations; that’s when the agreement with wildlife services began, several years ago.
“Big flocks of black vultures were all around Romney,” Forbes recalled, “they were destroying peoples’ cars, they were eating their roofs, they were making a big mess.”
While black and turkey vultures are now better managed, Wildlife Services has to do the occasional intervention. Wildlife services handle black and turkey vultures differently because they are federally protected creatures.
If residents experience an ongoing, unavoidable issue with wildlife, they can call Wildlife Services West Virginia or the Town of Romney.
