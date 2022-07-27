CHARLESTON — A celebration of hope is how Lata Menon, the CEO of First Choice Services is describing Saturday’s launch of West Virginia’s 988 Crisis and Suicide Lifeline.

Ahead of the 988 number’s launch nationwide, mental health leaders and advocates gathered Friday at First Choice Services in Charleston for a kickoff event.

