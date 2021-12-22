Christmas is always a wonderful time of the year, as we celebrate the blessing of the birth of Jesus Christ, the real reason we celebrate Christmas.
This will be my 41st Christmas since accepting Christ as my Lord and Savior. For many, you will know exactly where I’m coming from. For others, maybe not. But since that day, my life has never been the same.
For some, Christmas is, or has been, met with struggles, tough family memories or the loss of a loved one. Christmas for me is the latter sometimes, and yet, I am truly blessed to be surrounded by family and close dear friends.
For those of you who struggle, remember why we celebrate Christmas, be proactive and don’t isolate yourself, especially if you live alone.
Call someone and invite yourself over. And as to you who know people who do struggle, please reach out to them.
Many times a phone call or a drop-by can make a big difference in their lives. If you have room at your table, invite them over; even if they don’t want to come, twist their arm.
Christmas is always at my house and over the years the crowd has varied from my children and grandchildren to the addition of neighbors and in-laws. One thing is for sure there is never a want for fellowship or food. Obviously, I’m still 28 pounds over the limit. And I hope not to add to that this Christmas.
Reflecting on the past almost 2 years, I look at the losses we’ve had collectively. And as I think of the loss of many a friend that I (we) have lost to not just Covid during this time, I could become distressed or even depressed.
But I won’t.
My hope is not in this world; it is heavenly. I know the place I am bound and it is a welcoming place. Christmas gives me a reminder of what is important and that is why I write this to you.
We have a hope and it is in Jesus Christ. If it were not for His birth, death and resurrection, life would be meaningless and we would have lived and died for nothing.
Forty-one years ago, someone introduced me to Jesus and I made Him my Lord. I have never regretted 1 moment of these years.
The years haven’t always been easy nor have they always been kind. However, my hope is not in these years here on earth, but with eternity in the presence of a loving God who sent His son 2,100 years ago. This is why I celebrate Christmas.
Before Oct. 24, 1980, I had no hope and no vision for the future, just the typical daily grind. On that day in October I heard a message of grace and mercy about a God who loved me, and my life was changed in that moment.
I will always and forever be thankful for that man who shared his message of hope. I will always be grateful for Jesus’ birth and His willingness to die for my sins.
If you struggle and you don’t know Jesus, and the true reason we celebrate Christmas; then maybe it’s time for you to do something about it.
Visit a church or if you know someone who already has a relationship with Jesus, call them, and ask them “what must I do to be saved?” Or just pray and ask Jesus for the forgiveness of your sins and accept Him into your heart right where you are.
Let the joy of Christmas fill your heart. I know I did and I have never regretted it.
Merry Christmas to all. May you have a wonderful time with family and friends. And have a wonderful new year. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.