You arrived early that day because deep gray clouds lay like a thick, suffocating blanket on the stock-still forest. No sunset. Just you, creeping silently over the mountain and through the farm.
After dinner that evening, I decide to walk our dirt road to pick up the mail: half mile down, half mile back. 15 minutes round trip.
“No need for a flashlight,” I say to myself. I’ve walked the road many times. Our dog, Lola, is busy eating her dinner. She doesn’t want to come along.
At first, I can see my way because the house lights filter dimly through the densely packed cypress trees lining the road. I’m walking briskly. But soon, all light fades. The forest closes in. The road merges with the bushes, briars and fallen limbs that huddle on either side.
Pebbles crunch softly underfoot. My pace slows. You, my dear dispassionate darkness, gather round, holding me tight.
There’s a shallow drainage cut slanting across the road just as it curves left. That dip must be coming close. I look down instinctively. Nothing. Just blackness.
I step carefully until — there it is. My foot catches the slight hollow. One step, 2 steps, and I’m past it.
Adjusting my direction to account for the leftward lean in the road, I’m struck by your absolute blackness. I imagine myself in a lightless underground tunnel. Is this coal-black nothingness what truly blind persons see?
“Anyway,” I mumble, “No matter. It’s straight ahead, slightly downward.” I pick up my pace. Pebbles roll underfoot, sounding sharp in the pitch-blackness.
On my left, I know the hill slopes up with its spindly laurel, moss-covered stones and scrubby blueberry bushes.
On my right, the road drops to the creek far below in a steep slope dotted with trees — except where it runs under the electric line. At that point, for 20 yards or so, the drop-off is a cliff: no trees, straight down, jagged rocks. I’ll know when I’m there because I won’t be under trees. Your absolute darkness will have to lighten up a bit. I’ll be able to see something.
Except I should already be there. I’ve taken enough steps to bring me out from under the trees. I should be there. I should be under the line.
“Stop,” I tell myself, “Don’t move.”
I look up, look to either side, look behind. You’re all around me: One unvarying shade of profound ebony.
I can see nothing. You’re really dark. You’re all dark. You’re all perfectly dark. How could there be no light anywhere?
I’m probably near the hill on my right. But maybe not. What direction am I facing? Exactly how close is the drop-off? Falling off the road and catching myself on a tree would be embarrassing, but not serious — a few bumps, maybe a cut.
Cascading down to the creek over jagged rocks — that’s serious. I imagine tumbling, reaching for a hold, in utter blackness.
I lean to my left, grabbing for a blueberry bush. Nothing. I lean further, awkwardly. Still nothing. Hmmm….
I push my foot slowly to my right and immediately feel the slight uplifted edge of the road. The cliff is right there.
If I had kept walking…. An image springs to mind: a bruised and bloody body; people gathered round in the run bed; a stretcher. Morning sunlight saturates the scene. What will they write for the newspaper’s obituary? OK, OK, enough.
Shuffling to my left until I touch the bushes I was reaching for, I hug the hill all the way down, stubbing my toe on loose stones and protruding roots. When the road levels out, I’m at the blacktop, across from the familiar row of mailboxes that I can’t see.
I cross over — smooth surface underfoot — bump into the mailboxes, and feel around for ours, second from the right. Three crinkly envelopes.
“They’re probably from idiot politicians asking for money,” I mumble to myself. Why did I walk down here? Speaking of idiots, why didn’t I bring a flashlight?
I start back up the road, now trying to stay on its right side. After climbing the first steep section, I pause, catching my breath, sweating a bit in the warm, still air.
And then, 2 simultaneous sounds: distant howls and a nearby rustling.
Coyotes howling in a pack. Shrill, piercing, spooky calls. Fading, returning, fading again. No worries. They’re after deer.
The rustling is another matter. It goes on, pauses for a few moments, starts again, draws closer. Bear? Mountain lion? The animal must sense I’m here. Does it care?
The rustling stops.
You, the infinite dispassionate darkness, aren’t helping. Your monotonous black is silent. Perfectly black. Perfectly silent. You don’t care what happens.
Did I imagine that rustle?
I resume walking. Quickly. Except not that quickly because the road remains invisible. I muddle on.
A rock tumbles on the road behind me. I hear it roll. Or is that a big pebble I’ve kicked up?
“Now you’re really imagining things,” one part of me says. “Yes,” another part answers, “A big cat about to leap for the kill. A crazed bear thinking her cub is in danger. A huge rabid raccoon.”
Staying close to the upward slope on my right, I’m stumbling often, making my own noise. It’s been a lot longer than 15 minutes. Or has it? Where exactly am I? Why the hell didn’t I bring a flashlight?
Ah … there’s the drainage cut. The road is bending.
And then I feel it: Fur against my hand.
Instant panic, and then I let loose.
“Damn it, Lola,” I yell. “Don’t scare me like that! Have you been following me all this time? Damnation!”
A few more steps and the house lights wink through the cypress. It’s enough to make out the road. You aren’t perfectly black any more.
After tossing the politicians’ pleas for money, I stood on my porch and looked out at you again. You were still there, of course, impenetrable as ever.
And I realized that you, my dear indifferent darkness, haven’t changed at all since the first humans sat in their deep caves and told their first stories. At some level, neither have we. Fear and darkness are still match and tinder for the fire of storytelling.
My 5-year-old grandchildren have named our lightless root cellar “The Deepest Darkness” and have populated it with goblins, bullies and other monsters. Like most wise youngsters, they won’t get near it unless they have a flashlight in both hands.
Quite a few scary stories have risen from that cellar, and they’ve been retold many times.
But that’s the point, isn’t it? We hold you responsible for frightening us, but really, we mostly do that to ourselves. It’s our own imagination that prompts the panic and tells the story.
And yet, exactly where would we be without you? If we lived on an earth with two suns and everlasting daylight, would we have any scary stories to tell?
With deep respect,
Man with strong flashlight and extra batteries
