1
MORGANTOWN — Tuition will increase by an average of more than 2.5% across the West Virginia University system for the coming fiscal year under a new $1.2 billion budget.
The WVU Board of Governors approved the budget, which includes a 2.62% or $120 increase per semester for resident students. Nonresident students will pay 2.88% more, or $372, per semester.
Housing rates will go up 3% except at WVU Tech in Beckley. Dining fees will rise by 4.5%, partly due to inflation, the university said in a news release after the board’s approval Friday.
Employees will receive average increases of 4% to 5%, with the starting minimum hourly compensation raised to $13, said Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives. State funding accounts for $4.67 million of the $16.2 million needed for the salary increases, WVU said.
The university expects slight increases in grants and contracts but a decline in enrollment related to COVID-19 and won’t receive federal or state funds related to COVID-19 in the fiscal year, the school said.
WorkForce West
Virginia says some receiving fraudulent texts
2
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia says some people in the state are reporting they have received fraudulent texts offering payments.
The text messages claim to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program and say the recipient has a payment available, then asks the person to click on a link. The website is also fraudulent and dangerous, WorkForce said.
The agency, which is a division of the state Department of Commerce, said it does not send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants. The text messages are fraudulent and shouldn’t be responded to or clicked, the agency said in a news release.
Helicopter crash
victims identified
3
CHARLESTON — Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides.
The aircraft crashed last week during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed.
The state’s chief medical examiner released the names of the victims on Saturday. They are: John Nagle, 53, of Austin, Texas; Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, North Carolina; Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, Tennessee; Carolyn O’Connor, 73, of Winter Garden, Florida; and Marvin Bledsoe, 64, and Jack Collins, 65, both of Chapmanville, West Virginia.
Rides on the Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter were offered by the organizer of the reunion, MARPAT Aviation, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
The flight crashed about 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) northeast of the Logan County Airport. Much of the wreckage was consumed in a fire that followed the crash, the agency said.
During the reunion event, visitors could sign up to ride or fly the historic helicopter, described by organizers as one of the last of its kind still flying.
The helicopter was flown by the 114th Assault Helicopter Company, “The Knights of the Sky,” in Vinh Long, Vietnam, throughout much of the 1960s, according to MARPAT. After the Huey returned to the U.S., it was featured in movies like “Die Hard,” “The Rock” and “Under Siege: Dark Territory.”
The crash was near the Battle of Blair Mountain historic sites, where a deadly clash erupted a century ago as thousands of coal miners marched to unionize in West Virginia.
Justice family-owned coal firm reaches debt settlement
4
CHARLESTON — A coal firm controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family has reached a 9-digit settlement agreement with a Swiss bank.
Bluestone Resources Inc. has agreed to pay up to $320 million to lenders, news sources reported. Credit Suisse Asset Management announced the agreement on Friday.
Bluestone CEO Jay Justice, Gov. Justice’s son, said the proceeds from any sale of Bluestone entities would be shared between the Justice family and lenders.
A total of $850 million is still outstanding after the finance group Greensill Capital loaned the governor’s companies that much in 2018. Greensill filed for bankruptcy last year.
Justice said last year that he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance, news sources reported.
Aviator honored at memorial service
5
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service, officials said.
The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
West Virginia International Yeager Airport said Mallory died Monday at age 91.
Officials said he owned Mallory Airport in South Charleston. Mallory trained more than 40,000 pilots and charted over 35,000 flight hours, officials said. Mallory Airport held a memorial gathering for him on Saturday, news sources reported.
In a news release, the airport said Mallory’s love for aviation began in the 1950s “and never slowed down.” Mallory flew commercially for many politicians, including former President John F. Kennedy during a visit to West Virginia, the airport said.
Flags also were lowered at the airport in honor of Mallory.
“We are forever grateful for the impact he made on aviation,” the airport said in a statement.
Commissioners issued a resolution in honor of Mallory’s life. Commission President Kent Carper presented it to Mallory’s family at the memorial service.
State of emergency declared for Mingo County due to storm
6
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Mingo County due to damage caused by severe weather that struck last week.
The storm caused flash flooding, downed trees and power lines and caused roads to be blocked.
As part of the emergency declaration, the governor directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the state’s emergency operations plan as necessary and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.