HIGH VIEW — Is anyone missing an emu?
Justin Bannon spotted one in the area of High View and Lehew last week and captured it.
Luckily for the emu, the 30-year-old Bannon knew a little bit about what to do because he raised some when he was a teenager.
“The ones I raised followed me around like my cattle and other animals,” he said.
This emu might have been roaming the southeastern corner of the county for a while. Back on Aug. 19, Danny Lutt posted in a Facebook group that he had seen one in the Kirby area — about 15 miles west as the crow flies (or the emu walks).
Emus are 6-foot-tall flightless birds, a relative of the ostrich. The Australian natives can sprint at a speed of 30 mph. They forage for plants and insects, but can go weeks without eating.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said his office hasn’t received any calls on the long-necked, long-legged bird.
Bannon, maintenance manager for Poly Processing in Winchester, can be messaged on Facebook if you have information about the emu.
