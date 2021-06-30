CAPON BRIDGE — “It’s not the end of the project — Richard will take it to the next level,” said John Berry, director of a project called Passages, after the last artist spoke at Saturday’s outdoor reception for the project at the River House.
Twelve artists collaborated on Passages, most of them local artists present to discuss their work. Award-winning filmmaker Richard Anderson, described by Berry as their 13th artist, filmed the event for a proposed documentary.
Passages was inspired by the game of Telephone, in which a participant whispers into the ear of a 2nd person, who whispers what was heard to another person, and so on. What the last person hears rarely resembles the initial message.
In Passages art transmitted the messages. A work created by one artist was passed to one working in another medium, who was asked to create something conveying the same message.
The whole project was a year and a half in the making, with Berry transporting works from one artist to the next. As the project went on, Berry said he was struck by how many elements reappeared, translated from piece to piece.
“So much solitude,” he gave as an example, from the solo poet’s voice in the poem with which the experiment began, to a lonely stretch of road in a later mixed-media work by fabric artist Susan Feller, and later to poet Kirk Judd’s empty barn.
“Think how much would have been lost if the project had gone differently — if the poem was just copied and etched in glass and then McCleary took a picture of it and then this was copied down on paper,” Berry said Saturday night.
Berry was introduced to West Virginia poet laureate Marc Harshman by his friend Kirk Judd, who also participated in the project, and Harshman wrote the 1st piece — a poem inspired by the West Virginia landscape.
The poem was given to glass artist Liz Braun, who created not 1 piece, but 2. Braun said she knew exactly what she wanted, but found the 1st piece she created too literal, failing to convey the feeling she got from Harshman’s poem.
Photographer Rick McCleary said he had no idea what to do: “I was out on the beach in a fog, and here’s this piece and what do I do next?” Finding an answer took him 2 weeks.
Poet Kirk Judd came next. He sat McCleary’s photo on the couch, kept looking and said he “let it work its way into me.” His concerns with the impact of climate change also worked their way into his poem.
One by one, artists described their struggles finding a message to translate into a new work.
They included teen graphic artist Taylor Mowry, the youngest artist to participate; Leenie Hobbie, who claimed she has never written poetry, but produced a rap piece; and Dakota Karper, who set her customary fiddle aside for a banjo, warning the audience she had never played a banjo in public before.
Passages began with a Harshman poem inspired by a West Virginia landscape and went afield as far as the west coast of Ireland in a poem from Sue Silver, yet ended back in the West Virginia mountains with Karper’s song.
Anderson will incorporate visits to each artist to discuss what they did in his documentary.
Anderson is best known for the documentary “What About Auburn?” featuring a small West Virginia town in decline, hollowed out by forces impacting small towns all over America.
He met Berry while considering a follow-up film on a small town that is dealing successfully with change — a film he recently claims on Facebook that he still hopes to make, with “The Capon Bridge Revival” as his working title.
The artwork created by the original 12 Passages artists is now displayed on the River House walls. To view them in order, begin on the front wall, to your left as you enter, and continue down the east wall of the building, around the room and back to the door again. ow
