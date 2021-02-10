Feb. 2: Jeremy Mark Racey, 41, of Augusta was arrested for Improper Registration, Obstructing, Fleeing on Foot and No Insurance.
Feb. 3: Matthew William Milburn, 29, of Burlington was arrested on 6 Worthless Check Warrants out of Hampshire County.
Feb. 4: Michael Wayne Kerns Jr., 43, of Cumberland was arrested for Defective Equipment, Operating Vehicle with No Insurance, Driving Revoked (DUI) 1st Offense, Driving while License Suspended 5th Offense, Possession of Suboxone, and Obstructing.
Feb. 5: Jackson Montgomery Clower, 18, of Springfield was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault.
Feb. 5: Matthew William Milburn, 29, of Burlington was arrested for Obtaining property in return for Worthless Check.
Feb. 1-7
Warrant/process service: 7
