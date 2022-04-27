Early voting begins today at the Courthouse in Romney.
“Our voter registration system is not capable to reliably be able to operate remotely,” County Clerk Eric Strite said. “It’s an election security thing. That’s the primary reasoning.”
With West Virginia’s Secretary of State’s office investing in an online registration system, Strite had announced plans to operate a 2nd early-voting site in Capon Bridge for the May 10 election.
But, he said, the system’s shakedown isn’t complete, so he pulled the plug on early voting in Capon Bridge for this election.
“I fully expect to be able to do it in the general election,” he said.
Voting will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and again next Monday-Friday at the Courthouse. Voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and next.
On Election Day, 25 precincts will be in operation with voting at 22 sites. The elementary schools in Romney and Slanesville and Hampshire High each have 2 precincts voting there.
Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 10.
Hampshire redrew precincts this winter to align with the new legislative and magisterial districts required by the 2020 census.
The changes put all of the town of Romney into 1 precinct, the 14th, that will vote at the Romney Senior Center and the town of Capon Bridge into another, the 3rd, that will vote at the Ruritan Community Center.
The county will have 25 precincts numbered 1 through 28, skipping numbers 13, 20 and 27.
The east side of the county gets a new precinct for the southeast corner, voting at Capon Valley View Senior Center.
Two small precincts in Levels have been reunited since they will be part of the same delegate district, the 89th.
Precincts 1 and 4 were divided vertically instead of horizontally, he noted.
The 8 magisterial districts had to be redrawn — primarily on the county’s west side — and balanced by population.
They come into play in County Commission and school board elections.
No single magisterial district can be home to more than 1 commissioner or 2 school board members.
