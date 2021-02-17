Hampshire County’s Ruth Rowan, the ranking Republican delegate, escorted Gov. Jim Justice into the joint session of the House of Delegates and State Senate.
“I had the honor of introducing Governor Justice for the State of the State address,” Rowan said.
Justice outlined his plan for cutting the income tax in half for most earners in his fifth address at the state Capitol. Lawmakers opened a 60-day session at the statehouse last Wednesday.
Fully eliminating the tax would cut nearly half of the state’s budget, or about $2.15 billion. Nine states do not currently have a state income tax, and the idea of joining that group is an enticing proposition for West Virginia Republicans who believe it will spur economic investment in the state.
But Justice said the proposal initially would only cut the state income tax by half for everyone except “the super highest earners,” who would see a reduction by one-third.
“You take one bite of the elephant at a time,” he said.
Additional details of Justice’s proposal weren’t immediately available, but he said he did not want to “cut to the bone,” and instead wants to find new revenue sources.
“I think what we’re going to have to do, that’s going to hit the everyday man, is we’re going to have to raise sales taxes by 1.5% if we’re going to eliminate our income tax,” Justice said. He did not specify how much taxes on tobacco and soda would go up, which he said was also aimed at “trying to make us healthier.”
The state soda tax of a penny for a 16.9-ounce bottle has not increased since it was implemented in 1951, and the tax on cigarettes last went up to $1.20 per pack in 2016.
He also did not detail his wealth tax. He said it would be “miniscule” and target “those that are very, very well-to-do, that can pay just a little bit extra.”
Earlier on Wednesday, budget officials said West Virginia’s revenues were mostly unchanged from last March, thanks to federal pandemic aid, low interest rates and tax collections faring better than what was worst feared. The federal government’s stimulus checks are thought to have boosted sales tax revenue.
But revenue from personal income and corporate taxes slightly fell, and the motor fuel tax that funds state road projects collected 17.5% less than the previous year.
The state’s rainy-day funds, combining to be over $900 million, are untapped in the proposed budget totaling $4.56 billion.
