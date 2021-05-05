Members of the Potomac Highlands Board of Realtors have raised funds to support local food banks for their annual community service project.
In collaboration with the Mountaineer Food Bank, funds will be allocated to local food banks in Hampshire, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties.
The fundraiser was a contest, to see which office was able to raise the most in total donations, between all real estate companies the board serves.
Coldwell Banker Home Town Realty of Keyser collected the most donations to earn bragging rights for the year, and a lunch, courtesy of Dave House of Prime Lending.
The committee of board members who worked on the event were Bonnie Appell, West Virginia Land and Home Realty; Micheline Williams, Old Dominion Realty; Jessica Wilkins, Coldwell Banker Home Town Realty; and Katie Gattens, Coldwell Banker Home Town Realty.
“As Realtors, we are proud to hold a fundraiser to support our local food pantries in collaboration with the Mountaineer Food Bank,” said Michele Hughes, board president and salesperson for Coldwell Banker Home Town Realty, “Their services are very much needed.”
For more information about the Potomac Highlands Board of Realtors visit their website, potomachighlandsrealtor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.