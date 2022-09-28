Absenteeism seems to be the elephant in the room when it comes to Hampshire County’s balanced scorecard for the last year.
Rather, the elephant not in the room.
The state’s balanced scorecard results were released earlier this month for the 2021-2022 school year – each public school in the state receives a report card that provides families, students, teachers and the community an update on student achievement, and what areas schools may need a bit of work.
Each county and each individual school is judged on student performance in tests on English/language arts and math. They are also rated on how students improve their performance from one year to the next.
Attendance and discipline are factored into the overall score and for high schools, graduation rates and post-secondary education rates are also scored.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pancione revealed that he, Attendance Director Amy Haines and Curriculum Director Patty Lipps have been poring over testing data for Hampshire County.
“We are focusing on improving attendance and increasing academic progress,” he said. “Attendance has taken a beating the last couple of years.”
Augusta Elementary’s scorecard shows it as the only Hampshire County School to partially meet the state standard for attendance. The rest of the county schools didn’t meet the state standard, but Pancione said the county is planning on hitting that area hard moving forward. The goal is to reduce chronic absenteeism by 25 percent, he added.
Here’s a breakdown on the rest of the results as shown on the state’s website:
Slanesville Elementary was the only elementary to meet the state standard in math performance, and Augusta, Capon Bridge, Romney and Springfield-Green Spring all partially met the standard.
Both middle schools and Hampshire High School didn’t meet the math standard.
As far as ELA goes, all of the county schools partially met the state standard, except for Augusta, which didn’t meet the standard.
The state average in area is the average result achieved in all 55 counties, not to be confused with the state standard, which is the result the state sets as the goal for each area. Elementary schools here were on par with the state average for ELA performance, and overall above the average for math scores.
Hampshire High was right in line with the state average for both math and ELA scores, and so were both middle schools.
Behavior is categorized by students who have avoided out-of-school suspensions. A school with 90 percent never suspended meets the standard. A school with 80 percent or less fails to meet the standard.
All of the elementary schools exceeded the state standard for behavior. Romney and Capon Bridge middle schools both partially met the standard.
“Discipline is doing well,” Pancione said Monday night, but added that administration at the middle schools were definitely being kept on their toes.
The middle schools here came in just below the state average for discipline, while elementary discipline soared past the average.
Finally, Hampshire High partially met the state standard for 4-year and 5-year cohort graduation rate, with a 4-year graduation rate of 84.77 percent. The school fell under the state average for graduation rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.