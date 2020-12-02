ROMNEY — Now that Thanksgiving is over, Hampshire County is looking toward the fast-approaching Christmas holiday, and this year’s Winterfest project is currently underway.
The Town of Romney, The Hampshire County Arts Council, local businesses and local organizations have come together to bring a little festivity to the county during a time when some might need a little encouragement to get into the spirit of the season.
The calendar for the 1st ever Winterfest, as well as its sister project, a Holly Jolly Hampshire Christmas, is chock-full of opportunities to start feeling those warm fuzzies.
Friday kicked off the calendar with the Bringing of the Greens at the Co-op in Romney, where folks could come drop off their natural or artificial greenery to help decorate the town. The Romney Elf Hunt is also underway, with 36 elves hidden in businesses’ windows in the downtown area.
One of the core goals of the Winterfest project is in the realm of decorations. In a year where the holidays will probably look and feel quite different, the county-wide project aims to get businesses and community members alike involved with decorating and spreading Christmas cheer in a way that harkens back to “normal” years.
Dec. 2 sees the eastern side of the county’s Elf Hunt kicking off, with businesses around Capon Bridge, Augusta and Slanesville hiding elves for community members to find. In addition to this Elf Hunt, the Holly Jolly Hampshire project will host a county-wide decorating contest starting Dec. 3. Folks who deck their halls can submit up to 4 photos to deckthehallshampshire@gmail.com to enter the contest, and it’s open to both businesses and residences. Three winners will be chosen from each category, and submissions will be taken up until Dec. 13.
One of the new additions this year has been the giant Christmas cards sponsored by the HCAC that are being put up in Romney, Augusta, Slanesville and Capon Bridge. These large “cards” are made out of wood and painted with various Christmas scenes by local artists.
“Thanks to all of our artists…it took us 5-6 hours to paint,” said Tina Ladd, one of the folks working with Winterfest and Holly Jolly Hampshire planning. “I would encourage anyone in the county to make their own. Maybe next year we can have a Hampshire Holiday Lane and everyone can display their artwork. That would be fun!”
The Courthouse in Romney is really the epicenter of the décor in town, with Dec. 4 marking the date of the tree lighting ceremony and the open house.
“First Energy and Potomac Edison sent their bucket trucks and linemen to put the lights high up on the Courthouse,” said Joanne Snead with the HCAC. “Having the lights outlining the front of the building would not have been possible without their help. We really appreciate their doing this.”
During the evening of the lighting ceremony, folks can stop inside the courthouse to see the interior décor courtesy of the Town of Romney, the Arts Council and the GFWC organizations.
Anderson’s Corner will also be staying open late Dec. 4, hosting a wine tasting along with some Winterfest specials in-store.
Dec. 5 and 6 round out the early-December flurry of action with Dave Long and Dan Oates’ book signings at the Co-op (Oates will be at the Co-op on Dec. 4 and 5) and the Holiday Artisan Market (which will be held outdoors from 11-3 at the River House). The outdoor market on Dec. 6 is the perfect opportunity for folks to purchase one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts for family and friends.
Under the cloud of COVID-19, the Capon Bridge Public Library has canceled their tree lighting ceremony. The Christmas parade that occurs in Romney every year will also take a break this year.
Snead said while celebrating the season is the goal of Winterfest, it’s important to remember that safety should be on everyone’s minds.
“We really feel that it is necessary to emphasize that masks are required in all buildings, as well as outside if unable to maintain 6-foot social distancing,” Snead pointed out. “This seems to be a constant battle we have to fight with a sizeable number of our community.”
Most of these events can be found on the Arts Council website, https://hampshirearts.org/calendar/, and for more information about the Holly Jolly Hampshire, find the Holly Jolly Hampshire Elf on Facebook.
