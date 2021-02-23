Two days after the Hampshire school board voted to return to in-person learning 4 days a week, the state board passed a motion Tuesday afternoon requiring pre-K through 8th grade students to return to 5-day in-person instruction.
The state board also recommended high school students to return to in-person learning 5 days a week as well, but with older students able to transmit Covid easier than younger students, grades 9-12 may stay the course with a blended schedule, if need be.
“The decisions we are making are based on data,” said WVBE President Miller Hall. “According to Dr. Marsh, it is safe to return to 5 days of instruction for our elementary and middle school students, and that is what we must do. Children don’t have equal access to technology, and it is very important to restore the support of the school system in the lives of our children. It’s time to return.”
According to the state board's motion, counties are to return to the 5-day in-person model no later than March 3. The Hampshire County board has their next meeting at the Central Office on Monday, March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.