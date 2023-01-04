ROMNEY — Potomac Valley Transit Authority celebrated employee milestones and honored their driver and employee of the year at a recent banquet. General Manager Doug Pixler provided a review of the growth the system has seen in the past year.
“PVTA has had an amazing year, our routes have increased, our ridership has increased, our miles traveled have increased and we have done it with an outstanding group of employees,” said Pixler
PVTA covers the largest landmass of any other transit system in West Virginia, transporting riders in Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, and Pendleton counties to destinations within West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Pixler described the increases in detail: 971,528 miles traveled, (up from 796,528 the previous year); 41,955 work route transports, (almost double from 2021); 49,576 READY R!DE passenger trips; 121,532 non-emergency medical trips; a total of 279 years of service between the 50 employees; 45 years in operation; 43 vehicles in service; and 3 bus lots/facilities.
“We have expanded routes, service, equipment, and still we have room to grow,” Pixler stated. “While we slowed down during the COVID crisis, we didn’t stop service, none of our workers were displaced. Rural West Virginia communities can’t afford to have services canceled; our riders depend on us to maintain their quality of life.”
During the event, which was held at the Hampshire County Conference Center in Romney, Pixler announced Chris Brake as employee of the year and Sherry Lupton as driver of the year.
Brake joined the PVTA team in 2020 as the non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) coordinator; he was promoted to Operations Manager maintaining responsibility for NEMT. He is also responsible for the scheduling of drivers and vehicles for the organization. Pixler offered accolades about the recipient: “Chris is an organized, efficient, effective, miracle worker every single day. He has taken a seemingly impossible job of scheduling 120 rides a day over 5 counties, with 40 vehicles and drivers, traveling 100’s of miles using a challenging virtual system in sometimes difficult situations, and has become the Superman of non-emergency transportation in West Virginia.”
Pixler describes the PVTA driver of the year saying: “Sherry Lupton, the epitome of team player that always provides fantastic customer service and never complains, she personifies PVTA’s mission and vision. Joining PVTA in 2019, Sherry transports the elderly to doctor appointments, struggling individuals to treatment programs around the state, workers to jobs, and daily riders to get groceries. She does her job with compassion, attention to detail, a warm greeting and sometimes a melody too. Sherry never gets rattled. One afternoon this past fall a car fire delayed a scheduled work route. Sherry contacted the PVTA office to ask that the employer in Virginia be notified their workers would be delayed, she also provided fire extinguishers to people arriving to assist the accident victims which resulted in putting out a blaze and saving lives.”
