PVTA

Doug Pixler, General Manager PVTA, Sherry Lupton, Driver of the Year, Chris Brake, Employee of the Year and Donnie Wratchford, Assistant Manager PVTA.

ROMNEY — Potomac Valley Transit Authority celebrated employee milestones and honored their driver and employee of the year at a recent banquet. General Manager Doug Pixler provided a review of the growth the system has seen in the past year.

“PVTA has had an amazing year, our routes have increased, our ridership has increased, our miles traveled have increased and we have done it with an outstanding group of employees,” said Pixler

