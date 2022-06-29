For the 1st time in months, less than half the counties in West Virginia were green Monday on the state’s 5-color map tracking Covid-19.
Hampshire was among the 31 yellow counties, indicating an elevated rate of infection in the pandemic that has been running for more than 2 years across the nation.
The County Health Department’s weekly update on Monday showed 47 new cases over the previous 7 days, with 8 still active. Nobody from here was hospitalized with Covid.
* * *
July 4 is Monday.
All government offices and banks will be closed. No mail will be delivered. The Review office is closed too.
* * *
The Potomac State College Alumni Association has received an anonymous gift for the scholarship fund that puts the association close to creating an endowed scholarship fund.
Another $5,000 is needed to achieve endowment status. You can donate at https://psc-alumni-association.square.site or by contacting the Alumni Association via email at psc-alumni@mail.wvu.edu or by calling 304-788-6840.
* * *
West Virginia will once again be sending free books to the infants and children on its WIC roles, courtesy of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Register for the Imagination Library online or at a WIC clinic. Once registered, the Imagination Library will mail an age-appropriate book to the family each month, addressed to the child.
The program fits with the Center for Disease Control’s developmental milestones guidelines that say reading and engaging with children is important for brain, language and speech development.
* * *
The average gasoline price in West Virginia fell another 5.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.84 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state. The average in West Virginia is 39 cents higher than a month ago and $1.86 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 8.8 cents last week, averaging $4.88 Sunday. The national average is up 28.3 cents from a month ago and $1.79 from a year ago.
The price of diesel rose 2.6 cents nationally last week, standing at $5.80 Sunday.
