The COVID-19 outbreak that occurred in a local church on May 10 has resolved. All positive cases from the outbreak are recovered and no longer quarantined; and all direct contacts have tested negative. Members of the church service that were not direct contacts have not developed signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
The church has been compliant in following guidance for re-opening services and has been cooperative throughout the outbreak. The continuation of in-person services is at the church's discretion.
