Suppose you and I were alive and living in America on July 4, 1776. For the rest of our lives, the people we met would ask: where were you, what did you see, whose side were you on, what did you do?
What if we lived in America on April 9, 1865, the day General Lee surrendered his army to General Grant? Same thing, as long as we lived: where were you, what do you remember, whose side were you on, what did you do?
I am thinking here not about days on which we were spectators of memorable events — the moon landing, the Kennedy assassination, 9/11, and the like — but days that saw the culmination of some massive human effort, either for good or ill. The day victory was declared over Nazi Germany, the last day of the humiliating evacuation of Saigon — days, as Walter Cronkite used to say, “that alter and illuminate our times.”
If you were there, you would be accountable for the rest of your life for what side you were on, and what you did or did not do.
I believe that such a day is upon us. Such days are not easily identified from upstream, it is usually only on reflection, after studying them in the rear-view mirror, that we can all agree that a milestone of human history has been passed.
But I am pretty sure that Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, will be such a day. One for which we Americans will be accountable for the rest of our time on the planet.
Leadership that can call out the bravest and the best to face down Hitler, can as easily call out the criminals and the thugs to sack the country and intimidate decent citizens. I do not mean to suggest that changing presidents will solve our problems, or make any one of them more tractable.
It’s more like this: the musicians in the orchestra on board the Titanic are everlasting in our memories because of a choice they made on their last day — to continue to play, for the comfort of the other passengers, virtually until the waters of the North Atlantic closed over their heads.
How you conduct yourself, as an individual or a country, matters at least as much as what happens to you. As one chronicler wrote, “The music they played served alike as their own immortal requiem and their right to be recalled on the scrolls of undying fame.”
On this election day we will as an electorate decide whether to return our national government to the hands of people who believe — or at least pretend to believe — that no one stands above the law, that the first duty of government is to help and protect the weak and the poor, not the rich and the strong.
If we do so, it will not ease by much our passage through the coming difficult years, but we will be dealing with our difficulties as free citizens of a democratic republic, not as thuggish anarchists in a personality cult.
We had a similar choice 4 years ago, and we did not distinguish ourselves. A mere 25 percent of the voting age population of the country voted for the winner. Three million more people than that voted for the Democratic candidate, who nevertheless lost because of the mathematics of the Electoral College.
Nearly one half of the people who were eligible to vote in that election did not bother to do so. And they, more than any other political group, are responsible for allowing the election of the current president. The indifferents made the difference.
The stakes are far clearer now. Four years ago one could possibly get away with using the whiny mantras of the cynically disconnected — “they’re all corrupt,” “my vote doesn’t count,” “both parties are the same,” “I had to take some stuff to the cleaners,” — and on and on.
Not this time. Not just our government, but our way of government, quite possibly our way of life, is at stake. What was launched in 1776 may well slip beneath the waves of history after the 2020 election.
“These are the times that try mens’ souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered.”
— Thomas Paine
If indeed Nov. 3 is going to be the day, where will you be? What will you be doing? For whose side? Be prepared to answer for the rest of your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.