Proud from Capon Bridge
Editor:
I grew up in West Virginia. I have probably heard as many jokes about West Virginians as most people. When I was the target of a joke, my usual reply was “Yes I am from West Virginia and proud of it.”
After getting out in the world and seeing how some people from other states conduct themselves, it made me want to stand that much taller for West Virginia and my home town of Capon Bridge.
All of the above feelings came back this week as the deaths of Bobby Lovett, my cousin, and his wife Genny were felt by the community. I was amazed at the support that was shown by the community, the friends, neighbors, churches, schools, fire department and on and on.
You had friends, in numbers too large to count, that were grieving the loss of Bobby and Genny that were lined up to support the family and express their love for this couple that left us in such a tragic manner.
After seeing this display of compassion and kindness, I hope that everyone in Capon Bridge will stand up and say, “I am from Capon Bridge, West Virginia and I am proud of it.”
Gary McDonald, Winchester
Bias is insidious
Editor:
Fourteen U.S. House Delegates voted against making Juneteenth a national holiday. One, Tom McClintock of CA, said, “I don’t believe it’s healthy to reach into the dead past, revive its most malevolent conflicts and reintroduce them into our age[.]” This, combined with the backlash against teaching Critical Race Theory or the (newly lifted) prohibition against diversity training indicates there are people who believe that simply ignoring racial bias and inequality will make these problems go away. Unfortunately, this is not true.
I don’t have direct experience with racial discrimination, but I am a woman, and I can say, emphatically, that ignoring the issues of gender bias and inequality do not make them go away.
I was raised to believe that I am just as good as the next person (not just the next woman). For the longest time, I believed that was enough. Any woman who encountered gender discrimination had only herself to blame, I thought. For example, I didn't see the need to have separate scholarships for women and minorities. I felt I could compete on my merits alone. Science has shown this is false (see, e.g., https://hbr.org/2017/08/what-the-science-actually-says-about-gender-gaps-in-the-workplace).
I have a Masters in Computer Science, and a Ph.D. in pure mathematics from Cornell University. In addition, I studied at Brandeis University on a National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship. So imagine my surprise, when I found myself the subject of a subtle instance of discrimination. It happened at a meeting for work, where women were very much in the minority. I suggested an idea, and it was immediately shot down. A few minutes later, a male colleague suggested the same idea, and it was suddenly hailed as being great. Very subtle indeed! No one said, explicitly, “You're just a woman. What would you know?” No one stopped me from speaking. They just discounted my idea, apparently because I am a woman. And maybe you’re doing the same thing as you’re reading this letter.
I spent the first 40+ years of my life believing that if I ignored my womanhood, especially in my male-dominated line of work, I would be treated as an equal. It was a brutal awakening to discover I was wrong! Bias is insidious. It seeps, undetected, into our perceptions and interactions. Only by recognizing it explicitly can we begin to root it out. And only by righting historical wrongs can we level the playing field.
Alyson Reeves, Levels
Live and let live
Editor:
I don’t bother anyone and I try to pay my bills. I don’t bum and leech off anyone, try to make my own. Oh, by the way, quit telling me what kind of clothes to wear or shoes because it’s none of your business.
And some of you need to quit and when I lived out at Shanks and Little Capon one neighbor said when they weren’t at home that I snooped around on their property and that was a damn lie. People complain when I rode my little riding horse I was just having fun and wasn’t bothering anyone. And it was told I wasn’t right and half crazy.
Well, the ones that started that, look where they are at. I never stole anything from anybody. Yes, I made mistakes and there is not a day that I don’t think about it. For none of us are perfect.
I never try to use anyone or take advantage of anyone. And when the Department of Highways got rid of me, they did me a damn good favor.
This goes to one person: every time you come around me quit talking about this one person because he is dead and let him stay dead. He didn’t like me and I din’t like him either because he threw the first punch and not me. Live and let live.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
