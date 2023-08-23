The Hampshire County Development Authority Board meeting last Wednesday began with a presentation on benefits available to employers who hire employees from a Pathways workforce program. The board also discussed an offer to give the old Capon Bridge Middle School to the development authority.
Hampshire County Pathways Executive Director Misty Stambler and workforce program administrator Rebecca Conrad described their program to help people in recovery or recently incarcerated get back into the workforce.
Stambler pointed out their job applicants are working hard to turn their lives around. They now live in a structured environment and are proving to be reliable employees – and the program does not accept sex offenders or anyone guilty of a violent crime.
Stambler added that their jobseekers are bonded and covered by insurance, and employers initially pay less than the minimum wage. The employees spend the first three months working for the workforce program, and transition to the business payroll later.
Conrad has placed two people from the Pathways workforce program with Romney Cut and Sew, saving the company $21,372. So far the program has saved Hampshire County businesses a total of $69,420, she said.
They have 10 people currently employed here in Hampshire County. The number depends on the number of willing employers: there is no limit to the number of workers they can supply.
HCDA Executive Director Jon Todd Hott reported that Hampshire County Parks & Recreation President Greg Rinker suggeted turning the old Capon Bridge Middle School Building over to the HCDA, retaining only the gym and activity room.
Parks & Recreation now owns the building, which has several tenants including HardyNet and a satellite sheriff’s office – but is not supposed to be collecting rent except for recreational purposes.
It was noted that the building is not without problems. It needs a new roof, and rewiring to give tenants separate electric meters. However, the HCDA would gain office space to rent – though some work might be needed to make the space more attractive to tenants.
HCDA President Rebecca Hott noted the HCDA does need space in the Capon Bridge area and this would fit with their focus on supporting business in Hampshire County – adding “but on the other hand, I don’t want us to be a dumping ground for every old building in the county.”
She suggested Parks and Recreation lease the space to the HCDA for a dollar a year.
In other business, J. T. Hott reported that there will be no impact on the Potomac Eagle when Omnitrax, which has owned and operated the Winchester & Western Railroad since 2019, takes over management of the South Branch Railroad, effective September 15. He pointed out the Potomac Eagle’s contract is with the state of West Virginia, which will continue to own the railroad.
He added that he has been told the rail spur into the Romney Business Park is going to be funded, and there should be an announcement in the next few weeks. Having Omnitrax take over management of the railroad will not affect that either.
Hott has talked with Jim Linsenmeyer from the West Virginia Development Office about repurposing the School for the Deaf and Blind elementary deaf building. He learned it would take $20 million to bring the building up to par, and is looking into grants.
Hott noted that transfer of the old hospital property to the Board of Education is “running a little bit behind.” While demolition continues, they will add a parking lot and road off Blue Street for the Romney Rescue Squad.
Hoy Shingleton said the sale of a second lot in the Capon Bridge Technology Park to Aquabanq, adjacent to the first lot the company purchased, should close by the end of this week.
Hott told the Board that though Energix Renewable’s plans to build a solar farm off Route 50 just west of Shafenaker Mountain “would be a long way out,” the board should be aware there have been environmental issues with Energix’s solar farm projects in Virginia.
The HCDA’s September meeting has been moved to 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, to avoid a conflict with the West Virginia Economic Development Council Fall Conference, which will be held in Huntingdon on September 19-20. The quarterly meeting of the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee should follow the HCDA meeting.
