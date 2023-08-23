The Hampshire County Development Authority Board meeting last Wednesday began with a presentation on benefits available to employers who hire employees from a Pathways workforce program. The board also discussed an offer to give the old Capon Bridge Middle School to the development authority.

Hampshire County Pathways Executive Director Misty Stambler and workforce program administrator Rebecca Conrad described their program to help people in recovery or recently incarcerated get back into the workforce.

