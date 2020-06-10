J.C. Penney said last week that it will start closing 154 of its stores, including its location at the Country Club Mall in LaVale, next week in what it is calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures.
The J.C. Penney store at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester is still in business.
* * *
Romney on the Menu is once again sidelined for the month by the COVID-19 virus.
* * *
The Romney Lions has decided to pass on producing a 2020-21 business and birthday calendar due to complications resulting from COVID-19.
* * *
The new Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area will hold a management planning public meeting next Tuesday (June 16) and wants public input.
The virtual meeting begins at 4 p.m. The planning team will address questions about the heritage area and the management plan. Participants can either represent themselves or an organization.
To register or to see more options on how to attend, visit www.appalachianforestnha.org or call 304-636-6182.
