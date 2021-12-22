1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said that he is proposing a 5% pay raise for all state employees along with a 1-time bonus of 2.5% to offset inflation.
Justice was joined at the announcement at the state Capitol by Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw. All are Republicans.
The raises will be considered by lawmakers at their 3-month session that starts in January.
Justice said the state’s positive fiscal status allows the raises to be considered. West Virginia had an $88 million revenue surplus in November, pushing the surplus since the July start of the fiscal year to $269 million.
According to the National Education Association, West Virginia ranks 36th in average starting teacher salaries at about $38,000, compared with the national average of about $41,000. The state was 48th in overall average teacher salaries at about $50,200, compared with the national average of $65,000.
West Virginia teachers received pay raises in 2018 and 2019. The first raise ended a statewide teacher strike that helped launch similar movements in several others states.
The following year, state teachers went on another strike, this time over a wide-ranging bill that addressed West Virginia’s first charter schools. The bill eventually failed but a similar measure, which contained another teacher raise, was resurrected and passed in a special summer legislative session, undercutting the threat of a third strike.
First case of COVID-19 Omicron variant reported
CHARLESTON — West Virginia health officials say the state’s first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in an unvaccinated resident in Marion County.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources said last week it would provide no further information to protect the patient’s confidentiality.
Active cases of the virus statewide have nearly doubled in the past 3 weeks to more than 8,700, according to the DHHR’s website. The number of people hospitalized statewide for the virus also has been increasing this month and was at 623.
There have been 5,142 virus-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Humanities Council offering grants up to $20,000
CHARLESTON —The West Virginia Humanities Council is offering grants ranging from $1,500 or less up to $20,000.
The council is especially interested in projects that address civic engagement and civics education, it said in a news release.
The deadline is Feb. 1. The categories are major grants, up to $20,000 awarded twice a year; fellowships of $3,000 awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and minigrants, $1,500 or less awarded four times a year.
Major grants are for public programs that may include lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions and other events.
Eligible fellowship projects include history, theory and criticism of the arts; ethics; history; and other topics.
Minigrants support small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits and other work. Minigrant deadlines are Feb. 1, April 1, June 1 and Oct. 1.
Visit at www.wvhumanities.org.
