Both the state of West Virginia and CVS Health are ramping up lotteries to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations.
Gov. Jim Justice said last Thursday that the state will offer a $1 million top prize, pickup trucks, college scholarships and more cash. CVS’s prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI and date nights.
Both plans require people to be vaccinated to participate. Justice said details are still being ironed out for West Virginia’s promotion.
CVS said it will be giving prizes weekly in conjunction with its providers like Proctor and Gamble. Its giveaways are open to anyone who was vaccinated through CVS.
The Hampshire County Health Department reported 11 new Covid-19 cases between last Tuesday and this, with 6 of those coming on a single day, Wednesday, May 26.
All 11 cases were in people under age 50.
Over the 14 months of the pandemic, Hampshire County has seen 1,934 total cases and 34 deaths.
