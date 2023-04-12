In August, officers used the HHS campus as an active shooter training facility. The drill involved intense role-play for officers and volunteers, and was intended to continue toward the goal of making county schools as safe as possible.
New and current schools to be as secure as possible with more officers, safety-centered designs
Yet another tragic school shooting – this one at the Covenant School in Nashville at the end of March – has plunged school security into the spotlight once again.
With Hampshire County seeing three new elementary schools on the horizon, school safety features included in the designs of the school are as important as ever.
When it comes to these safety features, though, reality has to be taken into consideration.
“We can’t afford bulletproof glass,” said school board president Ed Morgan, but emphasized that the original designs for the schools were tweaked over and over to make them as safe as possible within reason.
Take the windows in the new schools, for example.
“The original design was a lot of floor-to-ceiling glass, designed to be aesthetically beautiful,” Morgan said. That amount of glass was nixed by the board during the planning process for two main reasons, the first being financial viability and the other being – of course – safety.
“We don’t need to have windows everywhere,” he said. There will be sill-height windows, yes, but they’ll be tinted so a “shooter couldn’t pick targets out from the window,” Morgan added.
Mantraps will be a staple at the new schools, and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page on April 1 that they were accepting applications for a deputy sheriff to serve as yet another school resource officer in the county schools.
Right now, there’s one officer who focuses on safety at Hampshire High School on Sunrise Summit, and another who splits his time between Capon Bridge Elementary and Middle.
The new officer will hopefully dedicate their time to Romney Middle School, Morgan said.
At the March 28 County Commission meeting, Commissioner Dave Cannon spoke about the Nashville shooting and noted that he’d been asked what the Commission was doing to help out. The Commission and the Sheriff’s Office work with the schools to secure PRO officers on campus.
“I think we’re doing everything we can,” Cannon said. “Just trying to find good deputies to serve is the big challenge.”
Morgan echoed that concern; one of his long-term hopes is to have an officer at the other bigger elementary schools once they’re constructed, he said.
“If we can afford it and the county can find the help, I’d really like to see someone there,” he said.
He added that the proximity of the new South Branch Elementary School in Romney to the WV State Police Barracks could help the school system further strengthen its relationship with local law enforcement.
