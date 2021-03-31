A Shanks woman wanted for apparently firing shots at 2 men led authorities on a chase across Hampshire County Monday afternoon.
Eliza Dawn Fishel, 44, was arrested in Golden Acres subdivision and taken to Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, where she remained Tuesday afternoon. No bail had been set.
A 911 call shortly before 3 p.m. Monday said shots had been fired inside a mobile home in Shanks. When deputies arrived, Fishel was gone, but the people there said she had pulled a gun and fired it during an ensuing struggle.
Witnesses told deputies that Fishel had pulled a handgun out during an argument with a family member. The family member attempted to disarm her and another family member assisted him. During the struggle, Fishel’s firearm discharged before they wrestled it away from her.
Shortly after the shooting, Deputy John Smith saw Fishel’s vehicle headed east on U.S. 50 near Augusta. Authorities say she ignored Smith’s attempt to stop her and he pursued her, assisted by additional deputies and West Virginia State Police, 1st onto North River Road and then into Hanging Rock Subdivision, where she stopped at a residence.
Fishel was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment for the shooting. The investigation, led by Deputy Zachary Godlove, is continuing and additional driving-related charges will be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.