HORN CAMP — Paving will begin today along Grassy Lick Road, and is expected to last about a week.
The West Virginia Division of Highways reported Tuesday morning that paving will begin on Grassy Lick Road between Horn Camp Road and Bethel Road today, Sept. 13.
Paving will occur between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and is expected to last six days. Flaggers and a pilot truck will be present to direct traffic.
Drivers are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone – and take an alternate route, if at all possible.
The exact paving schedule is weather-dependent.
