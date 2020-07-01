CAPON BRIDGE — The kids at Capon Bridge Middle School will eat the same meals as the rest of Hampshire County students next year.
Eleven months after the kitchen at CMBS was shut down, the facility has been rebuilt with a working sewer beneath it.
“It is finished,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione said last week of the $50,400 project that contractor Belt Group of Cumberland completed earlier in June.
The schools wanted the work done by June 30 because of a 2-part reimbursement plan by the state, half of which pays the county in the 2nd fiscal year following the project.
By completing work before June 30, the county is in line to get those funds in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2021.
The School Building Authority has agreed to pick up the rest of the tab.
Repairs became necessary when the maintenance staff and Capon Bridge’s sewer operator discovered that a pipe beneath the kitchen was severed, apparently allowing its contents to simply dump into the ground.
In addition, some plumbing work appeared to bypass the grease trap.
The school had originally applied for emergency SBA funds to pay for the entire project, but the authority rejected the request in December because the other funding mechanism was available.
In late winter the county let bids for the project to begin June 1 and be wrapped up within the month. Instead, after Gov. Jim Justice called off school for the year, Belt began work in late May and finished around June 8.
Belt’s contract was little more than a third of the entire projected cost — somewhere between $121,000 and $145,000. Architect and engineering costs account for much of the rest.
