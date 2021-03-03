The 6-page article, "A Piece of Heaven," touches on the river's history, biology and its environmental protectors. It was written by Tim Reese, president of Friends of the Cacapon River and includes 7 photos by locals Ibi Hinrichs, Jim Hopkins and Tom Miller.
Hospice of the Panhandle’s annual Gently Used Purse Auction is online this year.
At jlawyerauctions.com, bidders can register for the auction that begins later this month. Winning bidders will pay online and can pick up their purses either at the auction house in Berkeley Springs or at the Hospice office in Kearneysville.
Proceeds provide hospice care for those with advanced illnesses who reside in Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson and Morgan County.
The new West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office in Keyser opens today (Wednesday, March 3) at 196 N. Tornado Way, Suite 8, in the Potomac Plaza just south of Wal-Mart.
The office was originally scheduled to open March 1.
The Division of Highways announced last week that Belt Paving Inc. was the low bidder for the paving project from Rada to Junction at $649,443.40.
A Paw Paw man was injured and a Cresaptown, Md., woman was killed Thursday night in a head-on collision on U.S. 522 in northern Frederick County.
Byrle Darlene Lease, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene. Joseph Waring was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.
Virginia authorities say Lease was spotted driving south in the northbound lanes near Cross Junction around 9:30 p.m. They said Lease’s 2007 Ford Fusion hit Waring’s 2000 Dodge Durango.
The attorney general’s office is warning people about scams related to scheduling Covid-19 vaccinations.
Con artists may call, text or email and ask for personal and financial information, claiming they need it to schedule an appointment. The state reminds people that vaccine providers don’t need information beyond your name, verbal assurance that you’re a resident and a phone number to contact you.
Sheetz said Monday it will build a $2 million distribution truck transfer station at Burr Industrial Park in Jefferson County.
When completed, the truck transfer station will employ 34 workers. That number includes the creation of 30 new jobs, primarily for truck drivers and delivery assistants. Interviews will begin this summer for positions starting in early 2022.
West Virginia’s average gas price rose another 8.2 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.71 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations here.
Gas prices are 37.5 cents higher than a month ago and 36.8 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 7.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.72 Sunday. The national average is up 30.3 cents from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents from a year ago.
