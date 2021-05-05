Women are taught the signs to look for and steps for prevention when it comes to breast cancer. Women diagnosed with breast cancer are told its not necessarily a death sentence and with proper treatment, life can go on.
We need to teach these same women, and all women, the signs to look for and steps to take to protect themselves when it comes to domestic violence. We need to convince the victims of domestic violence that with proper advocacy and intervention, life can go on.
For that to happen though, there needs to be a drastic shift in how domestic violence is perceived and the stigma surrounding it needs to be eliminated completely. Victims need to stop being made to feel embarrassed for falling prey to their abuser and the public needs to acknowledge the real horror domestic violence brings.
DV isn’t caused; it exists, and it will continue to silently run rampant through our communities until we face it head on and say, “no more. Enough is enough.” The public, as well as the victims of DV, need to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
I am not just talking about making arrests and prosecuting the abusers; we are improving in that area. I am talking about celebrating each survivor, giving them the chance to shout from the rooftops that they survived what they were sure would kill them. Let us rally around them and lift them up.
Just like supporters shave their heads when their loved one goes through cancer treatments; like those who have beaten cancer proudly wear their pink and will gladly tell you what they endured and how they fought back. I ask you to stand with me and let the survivor in front of us know that we see them, rather than standing in judgment of them and the burdens they carry.
Let us empower the victims of domestic violence and tell them to put their shame aside; that there is no need to hide their faces and feel embarrassed. Remind them over and over that they are not what happened to them and we are in awe of what they carry with them.
Lives are at stake and domestic violence will not go away on its own. It affects everyone in its path and without intervention it will continue from generation to generation.
For more information on domestic violence and how you can help call the Family Crisis Center Inc. at 1-800-698-1240. And to you, the one unsure of what to do because he said he was sorry, this is your sign. Help is here. 24/7/365
Kimberly Boggs is a legal advocate for the Family Crisis Center Inc. in Petersburg.
