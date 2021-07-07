To the north: a new way to store water at the Slanesville Mustang Garden.
To the east: a high tunnel under construction at Capon Bridge Elementary.
Candace Delong, WVU Extension Agent, said that she received the Potomac Valley Conservation District’s donation of $1,500 earlier this year for the high tunnel at CBES, but construction had to be put on hold.
“A lot of the stuff we needed was on backorder with the pandemic and the shortages,” Delong recalled.
With help from members of the Potomac State College agriculture program, Delong has begun the process of assembling the high tunnel. It’s almost done, she said.
“All it’s missing is the plastic over it, the polycarbonate,” she explained. “All the equipment has been delivered and we’ve been working on it. Since there isn’t any summer programming in Capon Bridge this summer, we haven’t really been rushing.
She pointed out that with a high tunnel, the need for funding doesn’t stop once construction is complete.
“The kids are going to need tools and soil,” Delong said, adding that she hopes extra funding can be secured to cement the high tunnel’s place as an integral part of the Capon Bridge community.
In Slanesville, the Mustang Garden at Slanesville Elementary is moving toward having a reliable watering system, which is a big deal, since when the garden was started in 2016, there wasn’t one.
“There’s no great water source,” affirmed Delong. “We’ve just been carrying hoses, and it’s like 4 hoses together.”
After the community garden was awarded a nearly $3,000 grant last summer, 2 things were at the top of their “must-have” list: a shed and a reliable, self-sufficient water source. The shed, which took the majority of money from the grant, has a metal roof so rainwater can be harvested and used in the garden.
“(Last year) we purchased a whole shed and hooked the gutters to a 500 gallon tote,” Delong explained. “Our goal is to figure out a self-sufficient watering system, so once the school moves, we just won’t have to worry about the water.”
