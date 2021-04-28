Work has begun on repaving Route 220 between Rada Road and U.S. 50.
The division of Highways said drivers should expect “significant” delays in the work zone between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until the work is done. Contractor Belt Paving estimates the project to be completed in 12 days, weather permitting.
Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible.
* * *
The family of Berlin Shoemaker will not have a reunion this year. The family is planning a big reunion in 2022.
* * *
Melissa Dawn Bailey, 41, of Cabins has admitted in Elkins federal court to a drug charge.
Bailey pled guilty earlier this month to a count of distribution of methamphetamine, She admitted she sold meth, also known as crystal meth, last June in Grant County.
Bailey faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
* * *
E A Hawse Health Center will receive $1.37 million as part of a $17 million disbursal to West Virginia by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
The awards were announced last week by West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.
* * *
April DeWitt is departing as manager of the Fort Ashby Public Library after 7 years. Friends of the Library are staging a farewell open house at the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited.
The library is located at 57 Presidents St.; phone is 304-298-4493.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 2.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.76 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State. The average is 1.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.02 higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 0.4 cents last week, averaging $2.87 a gallon Sunday. The national average is up 2 cents from a month ago and $1.13 from a year ago.
