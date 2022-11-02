The Walnut Grove School is the only publicly-owned 1-room schoolhouse in the county, and it is seeing a facelift and improved accessibility as it slowly morphs into a museum celebrating education history in Hampshire County.
SUNRISE SUMMIT — History-lovers, rejoice: a fund is now in place with the purpose to provide grants to organizations that want to support the preservation of 1-room schoolhouses here in Hampshire County.
The name behind the establishment of the fund is a familiar one to folks passionate about preserving this part of county history – Ed Snyder, who currently lives in Winchester, but whose wife’s family owns the Walnut Grove 1-room schoolhouse on the Hampshire High School campus.
“There’s maybe 20 other 1-room schools in the county, and maybe a half-dozen of them where they could still be preserved,” Snyder said. “I’m a big proponent of historic preservation.”
The schoolhouse, originally built in 1850, was founded in Hampshire County by Snyder’s late wife’s great-grandfather, and Snyder’s goal is to turn it into a museum celebrating the rich history of these tiny schoolhouses.
This fund, aptly named the “Walnut Grove School Museum Fund for the Preservation of One-Room Schools” – set up through the Hampshire County Community Foundation – can’t award grants to individuals, only associations or government agencies that are equally passionate about preservation. Most of the existing 1-room schools are privately owned right now, Snyder explained, and those aren’t able to be supported by the fund, either.
“As far as we know, the Walnut Grove School…is the only public-owned schoolhouse, but we are hoping to learn of others,” said Amy Pancake, Community Foundation director. “We also hope that the resources made available through this fund might encourage individuals and families who own one of the dozen or so structures that still have some preservation potential to consider transferring ownership to a public entity so that grants from this fund, and from other grantmakers, might be accessed.”
Snyder added that the transfer of ownership of some of these schoolhouses could open them up to see the same attention and restoration as the Walnut Grove School.
The Walnut Grove School now has up-to-code access complete with a ramp built as a part of an Eagle Scout project, and Snyder’s vision is to open up the schoolhouse to elementary classes for field trips, to “give them an indication of what education looked like 170 years ago.”
It’s not just elementary schoolers, either.
“I know there’s a lot of people in the county who’d like to go through the school, just in my personal contacts,” he remarked. “People with a soft spot in their heart whose parents, grandparents went to a 1-room school.”
The establishment of the fund is the most recent in a series of events spearheaded by Snyder to promote the preservation of 1-room schoolhouses in Hampshire County. He’s been working with representatives from WVU and the National Park Service to have the Walnut Grove School designated as a national historic site. The structure’s nomination has already been submitted.
He said he’s also hoping to have an open house with the school sometime this spring and involve current and retired school staff, as well as community members, students and families.
