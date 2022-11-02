Walnut grove

The Walnut Grove School is the only publicly-owned 1-room schoolhouse in the county, and it is seeing a facelift and improved accessibility as it slowly morphs into a museum celebrating education history in Hampshire County.

SUNRISE SUMMIT — History-lovers, rejoice: a fund is now in place with the purpose to provide grants to organizations that want to support the preservation of 1-room schoolhouses here in Hampshire County.

The name behind the establishment of the fund is a familiar one to folks passionate about preserving this part of county history – Ed Snyder, who currently lives in Winchester, but whose wife’s family owns the Walnut Grove 1-room schoolhouse on the Hampshire High School campus.

