The old hospital site will be turned over to the Board of Education on schedule, school superintendent Jeff Pancione was assured at last Wednesday’s meeting of the Hampshire County Development Authority.
At the Board of Education’s Monday night meeting last week, Vice President Matthew Trimble had reported hearing that additional asbestos found in the old hospital building’s crawl space would delay demolition until April, leaving the BOE talking about finding a new location for the new South Branch Elementary School to be constructed in the area.
While additional asbestos was found in the old hospital’s crawl space at one point, this was over 6 months ago, and remediation has been taken into account in project schedules.
Thrasher project engineer Patricia Escoriaza told Pancione that the Board of Education’s contractor will have access by Aug. 7 at the latest. HCDA Executive Director Eileen Johnson described this as “the most conservative estimate of when the HCDA will turn the site over.”
“Never has there not been a sense of urgency to turn the property over,” Johnson assured Pancione. She added that Morgantown-based Anderson Excavating, the project’s abatement contractor, was already on site. Abatement began Feb. 13, and was scheduled to be completed by Feb. 27, so demolition can begin.
She suggested giving the development authority office a call if additional questions arise.
In other business, Hampshire County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins announced that Hampshire County’s official total of deaths from Covid has risen by one, to 75. The state notified her two weeks ago of a home death from Covid back in December.
The health department has given 2,750 vaccinations so far and is still holding vaccination clinics, though Wilkins said Covid is “going to be more endemic – we’re learning to live with it.” They are still giving out free home test kits.
Pancione said the Board of Education is beginning to discuss what to do with the elementary schools being replaced, and asked if the HCDA were still interested in Slanesville Elementary as a childcare facility.
Johnson strongly suggested the HCDA Board look at this, saying the building is a good facility with only minor problems, and it would be a shame to send it to a landfill.
Johnson noted that the HCDA is still studying possible use of the BOE administration building to meet the county’s need for additional office or business incubator space, instead of razing the building as called for in the original agreement governing the property transfer.
Several applications have been received in response to advertisements for a new executive director to replace Johnson, who is retiring in June. The application deadline was last Friday.
The sale of property in the Capon Bridge Technology Park for Aquabanq’s planned shrimp farming facility is expected to close Feb. 27, and Johnson reported that Aquabanq expects to exercise its option to buy additional property.
Some minor problems in the planned transfer of Capon Bridge Technology Park utilities from the development authority to Central Hampshire PSD need to be resolved. The HCDA is scheduling a special session at 9 a.m. on Feb. 27 to deal with them.
A quarterly meeting of the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee was to follow the HCDA meeting, in the hope back-to-back meetings would encourage greater attendance – but only Johnson, Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle and County Commissioner Dave Cannon were there.
Mayor Keadle reported things were moving rapidly with Romney’s water and sewer projects. The last water meter had been installed the previous week and they were already setting up for phase 3 of the sewer project.
The town has resolved its problems with the landfill, which was discharging too much while operating under Romney’s permit – “so it was on us,” Keadle said. After the town’s attorney sent a letter threatening to shut the landfill off, the problem was resolved and the landfill is now pumping out the excess and getting rid of it.
Johnson reported a bulk water station is planned for the Capon Bridge Technology Park, and Lot 1 of the Romney Business Park has been lifted out of the flood plain and is ready to be sold.
Also, the HCDA is discussing adding a multi-tenant building to the Capon Bridge Technology Park, given how successful the multi-tenant building in the Romney Business Park has been.
Commissioner Cannon discussed the selection of the Potomac Valley Transportation Authority for hydrogen buses, with a hydrogen plant storage facility and fueling station to be built in Hampshire County, and reported that REV REnewables is moving ahead with their planned solar farm off Ford Hill Road in Augusta, and will install the solar farm without asking for tax breaks - a decision that is “great for the county tax base,” he added.
He also reported Aaron Cox will be asking to use the county commission’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds for the county broadband project, which has recently added another 35 miles of fiber optic cable.
