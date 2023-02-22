Old HMH

The old hospital site will be turned over to the Board of Education on schedule, school superintendent Jeff Pancione was assured at last Wednesday’s meeting of the Hampshire County Development Authority.

At the Board of Education’s Monday night meeting last week, Vice President Matthew Trimble had reported hearing that additional asbestos found in the old hospital building’s crawl space would delay demolition until April, leaving the BOE talking about finding a new location for the new South Branch Elementary School to be constructed in the area.

