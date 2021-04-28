Not too many people involved with graduation at Hampshire High School this year are happy with the arrangements.
That certainly includes the seniors and their families. We suspect the organizers aren’t that pleased with the limitations being planned because of Covid-19 either.
Prom is limited to seniors only – no dates from outside the Class of ’21. Commencement will have limited tickets and lots of social distancing.
“Can we look into having a normal prom and allowing guests?” parent Micah Moreland asked Superintendent Jeff Pancione and HHS Principal Mike Dufrene last week.
We understand his frustration – and those he speaks for.
We also understand the school leadership’s caution, administrators and our school board alike.
This has a solution, and it involves every one of us.
More people need to step up and get the vaccine. As more doses are becoming available, fewer people are rolling up their sleeves to have their arm stuck.
There’s another part.
We all need to keep wearing masks and socially distancing. That’s at your favorite convenience store, at your church, at your job, at family get-togethers or on the sidelines at sports contests – everywhere 2 or more of us are gathered in anybody’s name.
At a time when we all know the consequences – 33 Hampshire County residents have died from this virus in just 1 year – so many of us seem to be thumbing our noses at sensible behavior.
Our new cases are increasing and our active cases are increasing.
So it’s no wonder that school officials have laid down the rules they have to keep grand traditions like prom, baccalaureate and commencement from becoming super-spreader events.
The evidence is clear that we’re not ready to risk it – even if everyone knows a story about someplace else that’s loosening the rules.
We can’t speak for the school leadership, but we imagine they would have a lot more leeway to open prom up to juniors and other dates or to allow more relatives into graduation exercises if they were seeing evidence that we’re doing what needs to be done to contain Covid-19 in Hampshire County.
Get your shot. It’s easy, relatively painless and free.
Keep your distance and wear your mask even if you’re tired of it.
Do your part to stop this disease from lingering in our midst and ruining our most cherished moments.
