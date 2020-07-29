1MARTINSBURG — More than two dozen people from West Virginia and four other states have been arrested on drug charges, a prosecutor said.
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said last week most of the suspects live in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. Other suspects were from Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.
The charges involve distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and a PCP-laced substance, Powell said.
Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of multiple firearms, ammunition, cell phones, more than $130,000 in cash and other items.
The U.S. Marshal Service and the West Virginia Air National Guard assisted with the arrests.
Gov. extends
order closing bars in 1 county
2CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday extended an order that closed all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest order is effective until Aug. 3. The county includes West Virginia University’s Morgantown campus. Students will start moving back into campus residence halls starting Aug. 8 for the fall semester.
Monongalia County has reported at least 791 confirmed virus cases, by far the most in the state, according to state health officials. The number of active positive cases totals 289.
“Monongalia County remains a hotspot and going to a bar is among the riskiest things that we can do at a time where we’re trying to contain this terrible virus,’’ Gov. Justice said.
The order does allow customers to purchase take-out food and drinks from Monongalia County bars. It also allows dining in bar areas of restaurants, hotels and other similar facilities.
The governor on July 6 issued an executive order mandating face coverings when people are inside buildings, although he has declined to impose a penalty for noncompliance.
There have been more than 5,500 total confirmed virus cases and at least 103 deaths in West Virginia.
Proposed historic preservation work available for review
3CHARLESTON — Proposed activities and programs that the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office will use in 2020-2021 to help preserve the state’s history are available for public review and comment.
The proposed Annual Work Program is available online or by writing to the State Historic Preservation Office.
Comments may be submitted to the same address using a comment form available with the program. The deadline for public comment is Aug. 31.
The State Historic Preservation Office is part of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Former WVU
associate professor pleads guilty to fraud
4CLARKSBURG — A former West Virginia University associate professor admitted to wire fraud and filing a false tax return, a federal prosecutor’s office said.
Qingyun Sun, 58, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to defrauding the university and to the tax charge. The charges stemmed from his official travel to China, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office said in a news release Thursday.
Sun was an associate professor and associate director of the United States-China Energy Center at the university, the release said. He also acted as the governor’s assistant for China affairs and was a consultant.
Sun has agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $6,233.12 to the university. He is no longer employed by WVU, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Sun faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for wire fraud and up to three years and a fine of up to $250,000 for tax fraud, the release said.
It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Family of Black man shot 22 times by
police settles lawsuit
5MARTINSBURG — A West Virginia city has agreed to settle an excessive force lawsuit filed by the family of a homeless Black man who was shot 22 times by police, an attorney said.
Christopher E. Brown, the attorney for the family of Wayne Arnold Jones, told The Washington Post that the lawsuit was settled for $3.5 million.
The Martinsburg Police Department said in a statement that the settlement was not an admission of guilt.
Police had stopped Wayne Jones as he was walking on a Martinsburg street. Jones was shot after police said the 50-year-old Stephens City, Va., resident shrugged off two jolts from a stun gun, fought with officers and stabbed one of them. The officers are white.
U.S. District Judge Gina Groh had dismissed the lawsuit. But a three-member federal appeals court panel reversed the granting of summary judgment to the officers on qualified immunity grounds last month, saying that “a reasonable jury could find that Jones was both secured and incapacitated in the final moments before his death.’’
The appeals panel noted that “although we recognize that our police officers are often asked to make split-second decisions, we expect them to do so with respect for the dignity and worth of black lives. This has to stop.’’
