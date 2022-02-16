The firm that operates 2 wind farms in Mineral and Grant counties has begun operation of its 3rd.
Clearway Energy Group said last week that it began operations on Black Rock, a 115 megawatt wind farm that spans the 2 counties and will increase the state’s wind energy generation by 15%.
Black Rock is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements with customers Toyota Motor North America and AEP Energy Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, both major employers in West Virginia.
“We’re proud that Clearway is leading the growth of renewable energy in West Virginia and supporting local jobs and investments in one of the country’s fastest-growing industries,” Clearway CEO Craig Cornelius said.
Black Rock created more than 200 union jobs during construction and nearly a dozen permanent operations jobs, including through a partnership with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College to hire program graduates and workers displaced from the coal industry.
Together with the Mount Storm and Pinnacle Wind farms, the completion of Black Rock makes Clearway 1 of the leading taxpayers in Grant and Mineral counties, which alone contributes $12 million in property taxes and $9 million in business-and-occupation taxes during the life of the project.
Clearway established the Black Rock Community Benefit Fund, which will donate $50,000 to local nonprofits every year. The charitable fund models the successful community-led effort sponsored by Pinnacle Wind Farm and will announce its 1st round of grants this spring.
“We value partners like Clearway that share our vision for improving lives within communities, including those where our team members work and live, like West Virginia,” said Chris Reynolds, Chief Administrative Officer, Toyota Motor North America. “Toyota is making significant investments in and aggressively pursuing environmental technologies to achieve our goal of carbon neutrality at our manufacturing facilities by 2035.”
Black Rock’s 23 state-of-the-art wind turbines will generate enough electricity to power 55,000 West Virginia homes each year. Clearway is the largest operator of renewable energy in the state and invested more than $460 million in West Virginia last year developing, building and repowering wind projects.
The company’s 550 MW portfolio in the state includes another 120 MW-wind farm under development in the same region. o
