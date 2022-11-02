1102 wvu pumpkins Kotcon.jpg
1102 wvu pumpkins peplowski.jpg

Two West Virginia University agriculture specialists contend there are far better fates for your post-Halloween jack-o’-lanterns than being dumped in trash cans.

Joshua Peplowski, agriculture and natural resources agent with WVU Extension, and James Kotcon, associate professor of plant pathology, WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, are suggesting several alternatives — some good for native wildlife, others good for next year’s garden and a few more that are good for your belly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.