Springfield will be ground zero for corn and firefighter battles this weekend.
The annual Springfield Valley Fire Company corn festival runs Saturday and Sunday at the fire hall.
Saturday is mostly about the food, but Sunday brings the annual battle of the barrels among area fire companies. It’s great wet fun on a hot summer Sunday.
The meal fixings include your choice of barbecue chicken or ribs, coleslaw or macaroni salad, baked beans, a roll and, of course, corn on the cob.
Dinners start selling around 11 a.m. both days. The water starts flying at noon Sunday. Saturday runs until 6 or the meals run out, whichever comes first. Sunday should be finished by 3.
Vendors will be set up at the fire hall both days and the weekend’s silent auction wraps up Sunday afternoon.
