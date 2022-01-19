CAPON SPRINGS — For the 1st time since Capon Springs and Farms opened its Hygiea Bath House in 2006, the spa is offering winter hours for day visitors.
The spa is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until April, as is “Capon Through Time,” an escape room added last year.
“This is historic for us,” says Jonathan Bellingham, 3rd generation Austin family member and director of guest services. “For the 1st time in our 90-year history, a portion of our business will be open during the winter months for day visitors.”
The spa’s central feature is its 3 pure spring water soaking baths, modeled after the original Roman-style soaking baths that were offered during the 1850s on the same property where the spa is located.
Each of the private bath rooms includes a shower and a tiled soaking bath filled with 500 gallons of pure Capon Springs water heated to a relaxing 102 degrees.
“Along with the ongoing availability to the community for personal fill up of Capon Springs water, this is another opportunity to share some healing and rejuvenation at a time when we all need it,” Bellingham said.
Spa visitors can enhance the experience by adding aromatherapy mineral salts. Other spa services include the Swimspa, a personal exercise/splash pool with a jetted workout area for swimming, aqua jogging, exercising and floating; massage therapy; or reflexology, pressure-point therapy for the feet.
Hygeia also has 2 porches and a living room for relaxing before and after the treatments. More information about the Hygeia Bath House and Spa can be found at www.caponsprings.net/spa.
Capon Springs is offering spa services at 2021 rates through the end of this month. The 2022 rates begin in February.
The Hygeia Bath House and Spa is part of Capon Springs and Farms, the all-inclusive, family friendly summer resort open for overnight guests from April to November each year.
Located on 4,700 acres in Hampshire County’s southeastern corner, Capon Springs has been owned and operated by the Austin family since 1932.
In addition to the spa, amenities include a 9-hole golf course, spring-fed swimming pool, hiking trails, fish pond and numerous outdoor recreational activities including tennis, pickleball, disc golf, shuffleboard and badminton.
For more information or bookings, email the spa at hygeia@caponsprings.net or call 304-874-3004. Jonathan Bellingham’s email is jonathan@caponsprings.net or call 304-874-3695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.