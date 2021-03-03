CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents can now take their driver's license knowledge test, known as the learner's permit, online at the DMV's website, dmv.wv.gov.
“We are so excited to offer our customers this new online service,” DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said. “It’s simple to register, and can be done immediately from the comfort, safety and convenience of home.”
Test-takers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera to take the test. Smartphones will not work.
If customers need technical assistance with any portion of the online testing process once they have started the test, they may email WVK2DOnlineSupport@iti4dmv.com.
Once a resident passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local DMV regional office, where they can show their proof documents and receive their permit without having to wait in line.
For more information, visit the DMV website.
