Sources matter
Editor:
The source of the information matters. For example, I learned the hard way my brother should not be one of my “trusted sources,” at least for auto repair shop ratings.
Thanks to his whole-hearted endorsement of a certain auto repair shop – now out of business – what should have been a simple oil change turned into a major fiasco. The shop put too much oil into the engine of my car and blew out the head gasket.
Local pastors, newscasters, family, Facebook friends… everyone is trying to influence our thinking. I urge you to step back and reconsider your “trusted sources.” For instance, for news, there are various ratings groups that rank sources according to political bias.
Adfontesmedia.com ranks bias on a scale from (-42 to 42), as well as reliability on a scale from (0 to 64). According to them, NPR (National Public Radio) is the most reliable, and only very slightly leftward leaning (51.56, -0.22). Reuters (48.81,-1.57) and AP (49.36,-2.12) come out a bit less reliable and a bit more to the left, and PBS (48.74,-4.84) is about the same reliability as those two, but even further to the left.
The first right-leaning news source is the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and it’s about as biased as PBS (46.06,4.89). Fox News Special Report with Bret Baier comes in at (44.42,8.47), and Fox Business comes in at (43.25,5.13).
Another ratings site, “AllSides”, is less specific and places WSJ, AP and Reuters in the center. Are the ratings, themselves, reliable? Check https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking/media-literacy/2021/should-you-trust-media-bias-charts/ .
While it may seem that going for highly reliable, unbiased reporting would give you the best information, looking at issues from both the left and right can give a more accurate picture. “AllSides” has a news feed highlighting views from both sides.
“The Week” magazine (print or online), and https://newsfactsnetwork.com/ also present both sides. For a quick course on the ways bias creeps into news reporting, take a look at: http://websites.umich.edu/~newsbias/index.html. I guarantee you you’ll be surprised.
Whether you are looking for a used car, a new job, or the best way to steer yourself through this pandemic while avoiding a month long stay in the hospital, consider your “trusted sources” of information.
How reliable are they? Do they have ulterior motives? Are they expected to know much about the information they’re spouting? What are their “trusted sources”?
Alyson Reeves, Levels
Abortion was legal
Editor:
The column “Food for Thought” recently asked “So whatever happened to the time when the majority of folks believed that taking of an innocent life, even before it was born was considered murder”?
I assume this posits there once was a time in America when abortion was illegal because the majority felt it was murder.
Well actually such a time never existed. The “majority” did criminalize abortion for another reason though.
Our adopted English Common Law then (and always had) allowed abortion up until the time of “quickening”, four or 5 months into gestation. Even the Puritans did not ban it, though they did ban the celebration of Christ’s birth (talk about your War on Christmas!).
No, for the most part the reason abortion was outlawed across this country between 1820 and 1880 was White Protestant men (who ran things) decided they didnt want fetuses of their own kind terminated. Not because they saw it as “murder”, or even a “sin” for that matter.
But instead for this demographically inspired reason: fear of being “outbred” by the Catholic immigrants pouring in and their propensity toward large families.
Chris Moore, Springfield
Manchin’s power addiction
Editor:
If senator Manchin succeeds in including a $60,000 income cap in President Biden’s reasonable and affordable solution to many of our nation’s ills, 37.4 million children could lose federal aid with sizable losses falling on non-working, disabled parents, students, or grandparents.
That estimate includes thousands of kids in West Virginia. Two cruel obstructing senators, Manchin and his unsavory partner in crime senator Synema, appear to exult in deprivation of the poor and needy who lack the economic and physical means for standing up to crushing authority…..
….they also push for poverty fund recipients to be required to work…isn’t slavery illegal? The addiction to power increases over time, resembling addictions to drugs such as crack cocaine or fentanyl….always dangerous and disastrously misused.
Lynda Copeland, Augusta o
