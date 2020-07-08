About 350 Hampshire County residents found work in May, but unemployment remained high in the 2nd full month of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hampshire County’s unemployment rate dropped from 9.9 percent in April to 8.4 percent in May even as more people poured back into the labor force.
Workforce West Virginia estimated that 10,510 people in Hampshire were looking for jobs in May, up from 10,270 in April. The number who found work grew — from 9,290 to 9,640.
Hampshire is 1 of only 3 counties in West Virginia with an unemployment rate below 9 percent. The others are Pendleton at 7.1 and Doddridge at 8.3.
Every county in the state showed job growth in May, but the state’s unemployment still stood at 12.9 percent. That’s down from 15.2 percent a month earlier, when massive layoffs rocked the entire nation.
The number of Hampshire County residents working in April dropped by a record 1,140 from March, when the virus began its wide spread. The job loss more than doubled the county’s unemployment rate.
The bulk of Hampshire County workers commute to Virginia for jobs. Workforce West Virginia reported that the number of jobs in Hampshire County rebounded to 3,570 in May from April’s 3,540. But April’s total was a 10-percent drop from March’s 3,930, almost all in the private sector.
These are not the worst figures in county history, but if May’s job losses are comparable, they could be challenging record territory.
As bad as the numbers look, they are nowhere near record territory here. Hampshire County had a 19.8-percent unemployment rate in 1983, its worst since recordkeeping began. The number lingered above 10 percent until 1991.
