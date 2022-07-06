June
Arrests 2
Citations 25
Warnings 4
Total calls 130
Complaints/Calls
Alarms 4
Animal Related 2
Assaults 2
Assist Other Agency 14
Basic Service Calls 13
Breaking & Entering 1
Destruction of Property 1
Disturbance 3
Domestics 1
Fight 1
Fire 1
Hit and Run 1
Juvenile Complaints 1
K9 Assist 1
Medical Emergency 1
Missing Persons 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents 0
Overdose 0
Pursuit 0
Reckless Driver 4
Sexual Assault 1
Shooting 0
Suicide/Actual, Attempt, Threat 1
Suspicious Person/Activity 3
Thefts 2
Threats/Harassments 2
Traffic Stops 64
Trespassing 2
Unattended Death 0
Unresponsive 1
Warrant Service 0
Well Being Check 1
