SUNRISE SUMMIT — The gymnasium at Hampshire High School will be seeing a new set of bleachers, the school board decided at their meeting Monday.
The board voted unanimously to move forward with new bleachers in the HHS gym following athletic director Trey Stewart’s appearance at the Jan. 9 meeting, where he emphasized the safety hazards and general rough shape the indoor bleachers were in.
For example, manual assistance is needed often to expand and retract them, Stewart explained earlier in the fall.
They’re also a good few years over the 20-25 year lifespan of gym bleachers, so their usable days are numbered.
Tara Crane, a community member and business owner, addressed the board with her concerns about the aging bleachers.
“It’s a need, not a want,” she said. “You’re starting to see the wear and tear. You’ve got this beautiful gym, and then…these bleachers.”
She added that she didn't want to see anyone get hurt on the bleachers, and that costs are increasing every year for projects like this.
The board currently has Covid money that can be set toward the project, which likely won’t happen again down the line.
“Thirty years down the road, we’re not going to see this again. Take the opportunity,” Crane said.
Board vice president Matthew Trimble said he’d been torn on the subject of the bleachers, wondering if there were other places the funding could go where it was needed more – especially with transfer and RIF season coming up.
“But I know that’s two different streams of revenue,” he said.
The indoor bleachers aren’t used solely for athletic events; they’re used daily by students during lunch, as well as during assemblies and pep rallies. Board president Ed Morgan called them a “central part of everything in that school.”
“If we don’t do it now, when will we have the money again?” he said. Board member Kim Poland agreed, calling their replacement “inevitable.”
Trimble moved to approve the $168,944 bid to replace the bleachers, and board member Corena Mongold seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.
Morgan emphasized that the bid would only cover a basic bleacher replacement, and if the school or the athletic department want to add “niceties,” such as graphics, they’d have to pay additionally for them.
