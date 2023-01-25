Gym Bleachers.JPEG

Bleachers in the HHS Gym

SUNRISE SUMMIT — The gymnasium at Hampshire High School will be seeing a new set of bleachers, the school board decided at their meeting Monday.

The board voted unanimously to move forward with new bleachers in the HHS gym following athletic director Trey Stewart’s appearance at the Jan. 9 meeting, where he emphasized the safety hazards and general rough shape the indoor bleachers were in.

