Romney to have its Hallmark holiday moment
ROMNEY — Bust out those ugly sweaters and cheery Christmas spirits out of the house this Saturday for Christmas in Romney’s full day of events.
The most anticipated holly jolly icon will kick off the festivities with the day’s most important meal. From 8 to 11 a.m., the Romney Fire Company will host Breakfast with Santa at the fire hall. After indulging in a tasty treat prepared by the volunteers from the fire department, folks can gather around Santa for free pictures.
“I expect it to be bigger than in years past,” Chief of Romney Fire Department G.T. Parsons said.
Parsons said the department usually serves around 200-300 people annually – so be prepared for a packed crowd. Breakfast is free for children 2 and under; $6 for those 3 to 10 years old; $10 for those 11 and older. Support your local firefighter heroes while enjoying a delightful meal.
After finishing the holiday breakfast, people can head downstairs to meet the Hampshire County Public Library folks, who will make gingerbread houses with the kids from 8 to 11 a.m.
At 9 a.m., the late Christmas shoppers still in need of Christmas gifts can sigh in relief, as the 2nd annual “Christkindl” holiday market will offer a wide variety of vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on S. High Street. “The 1st year went really well, we had a pretty good turnout,” said event coordinator Pam Stanley.
This year’s “Christkindl” will be offering entertainment in the afternoon, all day crafts for kids, a ukulele and puppet show, hot food and drinks and an ugly sweater contest.
At noon, the 11th annual Romney Christmas parade, sponsored by the Hampshire Review, will begin at the stoplight on Main Street, turn west to School Street and make its way to the Romney Swimming Pool. With over 70 participants, “this year’s parade will be the best one yet,” Hampshire Review editor Sallie See said.
“We are looking forward to seeing everybody on Saturday.”
Traffic will be detoured around the parade, but drivers are reminded to be extra vigilant for families if passing through.
The Full Throttle Performance Car Club will be hosting a “Christmas Cruise-in” at the Bank of Romney Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antique vehicles and other distinct beautifies will make heads turn at the center.
Following the parade is the 82nd annual FNB Bank Christmas Party from 1 to 3 p.m. Chris Cooper with FNB said that unlike last year’s drive-through, kids will be able to walk in through the side door, get a bag and walk around the bank to gather Christmas treats and gifts and be able to greet Santa before they leave.
The WV Peach Festival committee organized a “chili cook-off “at the American Legion Post, where folks can bring their favorite homemade chili recipe to win $200 for 1st place, $150 for 2nd place, $100 for 3rd place and $50 for people’s choice. Five judges will start tasting the chili at 4 p.m., and the public will be able to taste all the contestants’ chili at 5 p.m. for $5 and be able to vote on the best one.
For further details or to sign up, call Dot Calvert at 304-671-4985. Contestants should bring their chili in a crockpot to the American Legion by 3-3:30 p.m. The entry fee is $25 and all proceeds will go to the American Legion Post 91.
The Peach Festival will also be steering in a holiday favorite to town – for the entire weekend. Open-air, horse-drawn sleigh rides will be available in Romney on Friday, Dec. 9 from 2 — 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rides will begin at the America Legion on 154 E. Main Street and will be closed for the parade.
“We might have to get 3 next year,” event coordinator Barbie Hillenbrand said. She shared that the “reservation sleigh is all booked,” leaving the other sleigh for first come first serve sleigh riders.
There will also be lots of games and a coloring contest at the America Legion. There will also be mini photo sessions with an antique red truck at the legion; a professional photographer will be available, donations are welcome.
Attendees are reminded that no parking will be allowed on Main Street and Rosemary Lane from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parking spaces will be available at: WVSDB campus, the Bottling Works, the Bank of Romney, Hampshire County Parking Lot (Main St. across from old Courthouse), Calvert’s Storage Lot on Birch Lane, Voit lot across from the FNB Bank, First United Methodist Church (across Rosemary Lane from FNB Bank), St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church parking lot, First United Methodist Church (behind church), First Baptist Church of Romney, Mountaineer Mental Health (Birch Lane and Charlevoix Place) and the Romney Town Hall (except for the police officer’s designated parking spaces).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.